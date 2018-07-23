NEC: Election Campaign Conducted Smoothly

AKP Phnom Penh, July 23, 2018 —

The ongoing political campaign for the upcoming 6th National Election has been so far conducted smoothly without neither violence nor intimidation, said the National Election Committee (NEC) in its daily press release on the election campaign.

Overall, the security, safety and public order during the first 16 days of election campaign, from July 7 to 22, have been ensured throughout the country, it underlined.

NEC at commune/Sangkat level has received in total 20 complaints, of which 11 have been already solved, one have been withdrawn and the rest are under resolution, it added.

The 21-day election campaign run through July 27, 2018, while the election day will be on Sunday, July 29, 2018.

Twenty (20) political parties, including the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), Cambodian Youth Party, Cambodian Nationality Party, Khmer National United Party, FUNCINPEC Party, Khmer United Party, Grassroots Democracy Party, New Light Party, Beehive Social Democratic Party, League for Democracy Party, Khmer Anti-Poverty Party, Dharmacracy Party, Republican Democratic Party, Our Motherland Party, Khmer Rise Party, Khmer Economic Development Party, Khmer Will Party, Khmer Republican Party, Reaksmey Khemra Party, and Cambodia Indigenous People Democracy Party, have been registered for this political race.

By Khan Sophirom