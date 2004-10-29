National News

 

Cambodia’s Banking System Remains Strong

AKP Phnom Penh, January 16, 2017 – Cambodia’s banking system continued to grow robustly and contributed to sustainable and inclusive economic growth in tandem with the government policies, said the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) in a recent report on Macroeconomic and Banking Sector Development in 2016 and Outlook for 2017.

Cambodian PM Arrives in Switzerland for World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2017

AKP Phnom Penh, January 16, 2017 – High Level Cambodian delegation led by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen arrived in Zurich, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2017.

Costa Victoria Cruise Ship Calls at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port

AKP Preah Sihanouk, January 16, 2017 – Italy’s Costa Victoria cruise ship with 1,596 multi-national tourists and 717 crew members on board calls at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port this morning for a one-day visit in the Kingdom of Cambodia.

NA President Receives Japan-Mekong Parliamentary Friendship Group

AKP Phnom Penh, January 16, 2017 – Cambodia’s National Assembly President (NA) receives a visiting delegation of Japan-Mekong Parliamentary Friendship Group at the NA Palace, Phnom Penh this morning. Photo: Khem Sovannara  

Italy To Launch Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia in Mid-2017

AKP Phnom Penh, January 16, 2017 – Italy will launch its Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia by the middle of this year, pointed out the Ministry of Commerce’s news release, after the meeting here last Friday between H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce and Mr. Arnaud Darc, Chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia (EuroCham).

EU Invests US$20 Million on Sustainable Production and Consumption

AKP Phnom Penh, January 16, 2017 – Some 50 business intermediaries and partners of small and medium-sized enterprises have gathered recently here in Phnom Penh to learn about openings for funding support by the European Union (EU) to implement the so-called SWITCH-Asia II project.

Minister of Commerce Receives Representatives of Uber

AKP Phnom Penh, January 16, 2017 – Minister of Commerce H.E. Pan Sorasak received at the ministry office in Phnom Penh late last week representatives of American wordwide online transportation network company called Uber.

H.E. Prak Sokhonn Presides Over the Opening of Minefield Management Course at the ASEAN and Regional Level

AKP Kampong Speu, January 16, 2017 – Cambodia’s Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Prak Sokhonn (2nd R, pic. 1) and H.E. Ms. Claire Van der Vaeren, United Nations

PM Meets with Thousand Journalists

AKP Phnom Penh, January 16, 2017 – Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen held last Saturday evening the first get-together with about a thousand local journalists from different media organisations.

120 Military Graduates Take an Oath of Allegiance at Angkor Wat

AKP Phnom Penh, January 16, 2017 – New batch of 120 graduated military students took an oath of allegiance to their official duty in front of Cambodia’s prominent Angkor Wat Temple.

JICA Supports Industrial Capacity Building for Cambodian Officials

AKP Phnom Penh, January 16, 2017 – Young Cambodian officials have learned experience from Japan to further advance the country’s industrial sector.

Cambodian PM Leaves for WEF Annual Meeting 2017 in Switzerland

AKP Phnom Penh, January 16, 2017 – Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, departs for Switzerland in the night of Jan. 15 to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF)

Foreign Exchange Rates in Cambodia

AKP Phnom Penh, January 16, 2016 – The following are the foreign exchange rates against the Riel (Cambodian Currency) released by the National Bank on, January 16.

PM Hun Sen Holds the 1st Get-Together with Local Journalists

AKP Phnom Penh, January 14, 2017— Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen (Pic. 1) addresses the participants while he and his spouse Samdech Kittiprittbandit Bun Rany Hun Sen holds the first get-together at Sokha Hotel in Phnom Penh this evening with over 1,000 local journalists, media officers, spokespersons, Radio and [...]

H.E. Khieu Kanharith Delivers His Welcome Remarks

AKP Phnom Penh, January 14, 2017— Cambodia’s Minister of Information H.E. Khieu Kanharith (Pic. 1) delivers his welcome remarks during the 1st Get-Together between Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen with over 1,000 local journalists, media officers, spokespersons, Radio and TV presenters from 25 municipality and provinces across Cambodia, held [...]

Cambodian FM Receives New UN Women Country Representative to Cambodia

AKP Phnom Penh, January 13, 2017 – Cambodian Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Prak Sokhonn received here yesterday Ms. Janet Wong, newly-appointed​​ UN Women Country Representative to Cambodia.

H.E. Prak Sokhonn Receives German Ambassador

AKP Phnom Penh, January 13, 2017 – Cambodian Senior Minister H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation met here with H.E. Ingo Heinz Karsten, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Cambodia, on Jan. 12.

H.E. Say Samal Presides Over the Opening Ceremony of the 1st Global Youth Summit

AKP Phnom Penh, January 13, 2017— Cambodia’s Minister of Environment H.E. Say Samal (Pic. 1) addresses the participants while he was presiding over here on Jan. 12 the Opening Ceremony of the 1st Global Youth Summit. Photo: Khem Sovannara

Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Docks at Preah Sihanoukville Autonomous Port

AKP Preah Sihanoukville, January 13, 2017— A tourist cruise ship “Diamond Princess” with a total of 2,789 multi-national tourists and 1,057 crew members on board docks at Preah Sihanoukville Autonomous Port this morning for a one-day visit to Cambodia. Photo: Ngo Somony

H.E. Ouk Rabun Presides Over a National Reflection Workshop on Country Assessment Report Finding and National Policy on Indigenous Peoples for Development

AKP Siem Reap, January 13, 2017— H.E. Ouk Rabun ( C ), Minister of Rural Development of Cambodia, presides over in Siem Reap provincial city on Jan. 11 a High-Level National Reflection Workshop on Country Assessment Report Finding and National Policy on Indigenous Peoples for Development. Photo: Hang Seak

