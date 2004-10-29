 

National News

Cambodia Has 1,429 Tourist Attractions

AKP Phnom Penh, January 26, 2017 – Cambodia currently has 1,429 tourist attractions, according to a record of the Ministry of Tourism released at the Stocktaking Conference on Tourism Industry for 2016 and Direction Setting for 2017, held here on Jan. 24 under the presidency of H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism.

PM Hun Sen Receives Chairman of Kolao Group

AKP Phnom Penh, January 26, 2017 – Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen (R, pic. 1) shakes hands with Mr. Oh Sei Young, Chairman of Kolao Group, prior to their meeting at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh this afternoon. Photo: AKP

Volendam Cruise Ship Calls at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port

AKP Preah Sihanoukville, January 26, 2017– Volendam cruise ship with nearly 2,000 multi-national tourists and crew members docks at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port this morning for a one-day visit in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The cruise ship came from Vietnam and will proceed to Thailand this afternoon. Photo: Ngo Somony

Preah Sihanouk Provincial Authorities Hold Annual Recapitulative Meeting

AKP Preah Sihanoukville, January 26, 2017 – H.E. Cheam Him (L, pic. 1), Chairman of Preah Sihanouk Provincial Council and H.E. Yun Min (R, pic. 1), Preah Sihanouk Provincial Governor, preside over in Preah Sihanoukville this

Information Minister Receives Country Director of D. Network Worldwide (Cambodia) Co., Ltd.

AKP Phnom Penh, January 26, 2017 – Cambodia’s Minister of Information H.E. Khieu Kanharith (L, pic.1) greets Mr. Natthaphong Bunsaram, Country Director of D. Network Worldwide (Cambodia) Co., Ltd., prior to their meeting at the ministry this morning. Photo: Hun Yuthkun  

NA President Chairs Standing Committee Meeting

AKP Phnom Penh, January 26, 2017 – National Assembly (NA) President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin (L, pic. 1) chairs here this morning a meeting of the NA Standing Committee to approve the date for the next Extraordinary Session of NA. Photo: Khem Sovannara

Cambodian Senior Government Official Reacts Against Corruption Perceptions Index 2016

AKP Phnom Penh, January 26, 2017 – Spokesperson of the Royal Government of Cambodia and Secretary of State at the Office of the Council of Ministers H.E. Phay Siphan yesterday reacted against the Transparency International’s report on Corruption Perceptions Index 2016.

Cambodia Hosts Cambodian-Lao Joint Boundary Commission Extraordinary Meeting

AKP Phnom Penh, January 26, 2017 – The Extraordinary Meeting of Cambodian-Lao, Lao-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission ended here yesterday with three agreed points. The Cambodian side was headed by H.E. Var Kimhong, Senior Minister in charge of Border Affairs, and the Lao side was led by H.E. Saleumxay Kommasith, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

H.E. Ms. Chou Bun Eng Presides Over the Closing of Kampong Thom Provincial Administration’s Annual Meeting

AKP Kampong Thom, January 26, 2017 – H.E. Ms. Chou Bun Eng (pic. 1), Secretary of State for Interior, addresses the participants while she was presiding over on Jan. 25 the closing ceremony of annual meeting to review the work results in 2016 and set for new work direction for 2017 of Kampong Thom Provincial Administration. Photo: [...]

Cambodia, Laos Sign Agreed Minutes of Joint Boundary Commission Extraordinary Meeting

AKP Phnom Penh, January 26, 2017 – H.E. Var Kimhong (R, pic. 1) Senior Minister in charge of border affairs of Cambodia, and visiting H.E. Saleumxay Kommasith, Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs, sign the Agreed Minutes

Cambodian PM Receives IOC President’s Trophy

AKP Phnom Penh, January 25, 2017 – Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has been awarded with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President’s Trophy.

Finance Minister Meets UNDP Cambodia Country Director

AKP Phnom Penh, January 25, 2017 – Cambodia’s Senior Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance H.E. Aun Porn Moniroth (R, pic. 1) greets Mr. Nick Beresford, Country Director of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Cambodia, prior to their meeting in Phnom Penh this morning. Photo: Suos Savy  

Cambodia Attracts 5 Million Foreign Tourists in 2016

AKP Phnom Penh, January 25, 2017 – Some 5 million foreign tourists visited Cambodia last year, up 5 percent compared with 2015, said H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism, at the Stocktaking Conference on Tourism Industry for 2016 and Direction Setting for 2017, held here on Jan. 24.

Samdech Sar Kheng Presides Over the Closing of Phnom Penh Administration’s Annual Meeting

AKP Phnom Penh, January 25, 2017 – Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng (pic. 1), Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, presides over the closing ceremony of the annual meeting to review the work of Phnom Penh Administration in 2016 and set forth new work directions for 2017. Photo: Sin Sareth  

Ministry of Environment and Wildlife Alliance Sign MoU

AKP Phnom Penh, January 25, 2017 – A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC) through the Ministry of Environment (MoE) and conservation organisation Wildlife Alliance (WA) was signed yesterday, aiming at developing and implementing Cambodia’s largest REDD+ project in Southern Cardamom National Park and Tatai Wildlife Sanctuary.

British Embassy Hosts Two Events for Cambodian Scholars

AKP Phnom Penh, January 25, 2017 – The British Embassy in Cambodia hosted here yesterday evening a reception to welcome the 16 Cambodian Chevening Scholars and bid farewell to the Chevening interns, at the British Ambassador’s Residence.

H.E. Lun Limthai Presides Over the Inauguration of School Building in Kampong Seam District

AKP Kampong Cham, January 25, 2017 – Kampong Cham Provincial Governor H.E. Lun Limthai (pic. 1) addresses the participants while he was presiding over the inauguration ceremony of a four-classroom building in Angkor School located in Kampong Seam district, Kampong Cham province this morning. Photo: Chhay Muth

Information Minister Holds a Get-together with Retired Officials

AKP Phnom Penh, January 25, 2017 – Minister of Information H.E. Khieu Kanharith and his spouse preside over a get-together and give donations to more than 340 retired officials of the ministry, in Phnom Penh this morning. Photo: Hun Yuthkun

Information Minister Attends Indian Folk Dance Performance

AKP Phnom Penh, January 25, 2017 – Cambodia’s Minister of Information H.E. Khieu Kanharith (3rd L, Front, pic. 1) and his spouse attend an Indian Folk Dance Performance organised by the Embassy of India in Cambodia, on Jan. 24 evening at Chaktomuk Theatre, Phnom Penh. Photo: Sin Sareth

