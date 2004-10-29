National News

 

Cambodia, Singapore Leaders Look for More Cooperation

AKP Phnom Penh, January 09, 2016 – Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen held talks here this afternoon at the Peace Palace with visiting President of the Republic of Singapore, H.E. Dr. Tony Tan Keng Yam.

Cambodian PM Meets Singapore President

AKP Phnom Penh, January 09, 2017 – Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen (R, pic. 1) shakes hands with visiting President of the Republic of Singapore H.E. Dr. Tony Tan Keng Yam, prior to their meeting at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh this afternoon, during his four-day state visit [...]

Festival of India in Cambodia To Begin Tomorrow

AKP Phnom Penh, January 09, 2017 – The Embassy and Ministry of Culture of India, with support of the Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts of Cambodia, will host the Festival of India in Cambodia.

MLMUPC Minister Visits Japan

AKP Phnom Penh, January 09, 2017 – A delegation led by Senior Minister and Minister of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction H.E. Chea Sophara departed Cambodia for a four-day working visit in Japan.

Official Home-Coming Ceremony for Cambodian Delegation from UN Mission in South Sudan and Lebanon

AKP Phnom Penh, January 09, 2017 – Cambodian blue helmet troops, Multirole Engineer Unit 936, and Level 2 Hospital 908 have returned home, after fulfilling successfully their UN peacekeeping operations in Lebanon and South Sudan.

PM Hun Sen Presides Over the Conferment Ceremony of Honorary Doctorate of Literature to CRC President

AKP Phnom Penh, January 09, 2017 – Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen (L, pic. 1) presides over in Phnom Penh this morning the Conferment of Honorary Doctorate of Literature to Samdech Kittiprittbandit Bun Rany Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Red Cross (CRC), by Guangxi University for Nationalities of [...]

Official Removal of Fees for Identification Documentations on Its Way

AKP Phnom Penh, January 09, 2017 – While the Royal Government of Cambodia plans official removal of fees for basic identification documentations, some provinces have already introduced the commitment – according to local media report.

CRC President Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree from a Leading Chinese University

AKP Phnom Penh, January 09, 2017 – Guangxi University for Nationalities of the People’s Republic of China conferred this morning the Honorary Doctorate of Literature on Cambodian Red Cross (CRC) President Samdech Kittiprittbandit Bun Rany Hun Sen.

Singapore President Lays Wreath at Independence Monument

AKP Phnom Penh, January 09 2017 – Visiting President of the Republic of Singapore H.E. Dr. Tony Tan Keng Yam and his spouse lay wreath to pay homage to Cambodian war heroes and heroines at the Independence Monument in Phnom Penh on Jan. 8 afternoon, during his four-day state visit in Cambodia. Photo: Khem Sovannara

Government-Initiated Low-and-Middle-Income Housing Scheme Begins

AKP Phnom Penh, January 09, 2017 – Groundbreaking ceremony of the first-ever government-initiated housing for low-and-middle-income public was organised on Jan. 7 – the date officially marks the end of genocidal Khmer Rouge period.

More Cambodians Travelling Overseas

AKP Phnom Penh, January 09, 2017 – Cambodian tourists travelling overseas spent about US$600 million in 2016, according to local media report that cited a recent online update by Minister of Tourism H.E. Thong Khon.

Foreign Exchange Rates in Cambodia

AKP Phnom Penh, January 09, 2016 – The following are the foreign exchange rates against the Riel (Cambodian Currency) released by the National Bank on, January 09.

Singapore President Arrives in Phnom Penh

AKP Phnom Penh, January 08, 2017 – President of the Republic of Singapore H.E. Dr. Tony Tan Keng Yam arrives here this afternoon for a four-day state visit in Cambodia.

Groundbreaking Ceremony for Construction of Housing for Lower and Middle Income Families

AKP Kandal, January 08, 2017 – Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction holds on Jan. 7 afternoon the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of affordable housing for families of civil servants, armed forces, retired officials, and disabled people, under the presidency of its Minister H.E. Chea Sophara (C, pic. 1). The construction project [...]

Singaporean President Begins State Visit in Cambodia

AKP Phnom Penh, January 08, 2017 – The President of the Republic of Singapore, H.E. Dr. Tony Tan Keng Yam, started this afternoon his four-day state visit in the Kingdom of Cambodia, at the invitation of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia.

Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF)’s Games, Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre, Phnom Penh (Jan. 6-8, 2017)

AKP Phnom Penh, January 08, 2017 – Photo: Khem Sovannara

CPP Vows to Continue Culture of Dialogue

AKP Phnom Penh, January 07, 2017 – Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister and President of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), has expressed the CPP’s commitment to continue the culture of dialogue with other parties.

PM Hun Sen: Cambodia Experiences Great Changes in Past 38 Years

AKP Phnom Penh, January 07, 2017 – Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), has noted great changes in the country during the past 38 years

CPP Opposes Actions Dividing Cambodia

AKP Phnom Penh, January 07, 2017 – The ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) opposes resolutely controversial actions no matter from which sources they may be that would divide Cambodia again. The remarks were made by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of CPP

Cambodia Commemorates 38th Anniversary of January 7 Victory Day

AKP Phnom Penh, January 07, 2017– Thousands of Cambodian people, including senior officials, civil servants, armed personnel, students and monks, gathered here this morning at the headquarters of the ruling Cambodian’s People Party (CPP) to commemorate the 38th Anniversary of January 7 Victory Day.

