National News

AirAsia To Open Office in Cambodia

AKP Phnom Penh, January 22, 2017 – AirAsia will open its office in Cambodia in the near future, Mr. Anthony F. Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia (Malaysia) told Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, during their meeting on Jan. 20

Cambodian PM Receives WEF Founder

AKP Phnom Penh, January 22, 2017 – Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen met with Prof. Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at the Congress Centre, in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 20.

Cambodian PM Attends Forum on “Is ASEAN a Community Yet?”

AKP Davos-Kloster, January 21, 2017 – Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen (C, pic. 1), Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, attends a Forum on “Is ASEAN a Community Yet?” along with his Vietnamese counterpart H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L, pic. 3) and representatives of some institutions, on Jan. 20 afternoon in [...]

PM Hun Sen Meets Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF

AKP Davos-Kloster, January 21, 2017 – Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen (2nd L, pic. 1) shakes hands with Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of World Economic Forum (WEF), during their meeting in Davos-Kloster, Switzerland on Jan. 20, on the sidelines of the WEF Annual Meeting 2017. Photo: [...]

Cambodian PM Holds Talks with CEO of AirAsia (Malaysia)

AKP Davos-Kloster, January 21, 2017 – Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen (C, pic. 1) holds talks with Mr. Anthony F. Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia (Malaysia) on Jan. 20, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2017 in Davos-Kloster, Switzerland. Photo: Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Facebook [...]

Cambodia To Host WEF on ASEAN on May 10-12, 2017

AKP Phnom Penh, January 21, 2017 – Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has announced the exact date for the World Economic Forum (WEF) on ASEAN to be hosted by Cambodia.

NA President Encourages New Portuguese Ambassador to Boost Bilateral Cooperation

AKP Phnom Penh, January 20, 2017 – Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly of Cambodia, has encouraged newly appointed Portuguese Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Francisco Vaz Patto to further promote the trade, investment and tourism cooperation between both countries.

Cambodian Foreign Minister Meets New Portuguese Ambassador

AKP Phnom Penh, January 20, 2017 – Cambodian Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Prak Sokhonn met here on Jan. 19 with H.E. Francisco Vaz Patto, newly-appointed Ambassador of Portugal to Cambodia, to strengthen and expand the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Cambodia To Discuss Trade with Eurasian Nations Next Month

AKP Phnom Penh, January 20, 2017 – Cambodia will host the First Meeting of the Joint Working Group on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Eurasian Economic Commission in February.

Wat Phnom To Be Turned Into Attractive Cultural and Historical Heritage Destination

AKP Phnom Penh, January 20, 2017 – Wat Phnom, also known as Wat Phnom Daun Penh, will be changed into an eye-catching cultural and historical heritage site for Phnom Penh Capital to appeal to more visitors.

Cambodian PM Receives Chairwoman of Bank of America in Hong Kong

AKP Phnom Penh, January 20, 2017 – Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received yesterday Ms. Margaret Ren, Chairwoman of Bank of America in Hong Kong, during his stay in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2017, according to his official Facebook page.

Cambodian PM Responds to Global Witness

AKP Phnom Penh, January 20, 2017 – Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen sent a short message to Global Witness, an international NGO, through a Facebook post this afternoon.

DPM Hor Namhong Receives Outgoing ICRC Head of Mission

AKP Phnom Penh, January 20, 2017 – Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Hor Namhong received here on Jan. 19 Mr. Bart Vermeiren, outgoing Head of Mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Cambodia.

Samdech Say Chhum Receives Portuguese Ambassador

AKP Phnom Penh, January 20, 2017 – President of the Senate of Cambodia Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum met here yesterday with H.E. Francisco Vaz Patto, newly appointed Ambassador of Portugal to Cambodia.

H.E. Ouk Rabun Presides Over Groundbreaking Ceremony for Construction of Rural Road in Prey Nup District

AKP Preah Sihanoukville, January 20, 2017 – Minister of Rural Development H.E. Ouk Rabun (pic. 1) operates a bulldozer at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a 7,300-meter-long and 7-meter-wide rural road in Prey Nup district, Preah Sihanouk province on Jan. 19. Photo: Ministry of Rural Development

Costa Victoria Cruise Ship Docks at Preah Sihanoukville Autonomous Port

AKP Preah Sihanoukville, January 20, 2017– Costa Victoria cruise ship with more than 1,000 multi-national tourists and crew members calls at Preah Sihanoukville Autonomous Port this morning for a one-day visit in the Kingdom

Senate President Samdech Say Chhum Inaugurates a New Office Building

AKP Phnom Penh, January 20, 2017 – Cambodia’s Senate President Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum (pic. 1) cuts red ribbon here this morning while he and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Xiong Bo (pic. 2)

DPM Hor Namhong Receives Outgoing ICRC Head of Mission in Cambodia

AKP Phnom Penh, January 20, 2017 – Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Hor Namhong (R, pic. 1) receives here on Jan. 19 Mr. Bart Vermeiren, outgoing Head of Mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Cambodia. Photo: Khem Sovannara  

PM Hun Sen Meets a Singaporean Scholar

AKP Davos-Kloster, January 20, 2017 – Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen (L, pic. 1) poses for a photo with Mr. George Yeo, a visiting Scholar at Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy of the National University of Singapore, during their meeting on Jan. 19 evening, on the sidelines [...]

