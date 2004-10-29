 

National News

HAPPY NEW YEAR 2017

AKP Phnom Penh, December 31, 2016 –

PM Visits Six Schools in Preah Sihanoukville

AKP Preah Sihanouk, December 31, 2016 – Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen pays an inspect tour to six different schools in Preah Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk province, this morning while accompanying His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen-Mother to celebrate the new year in this coastal province. Photo: Kok [...]

Their Majesties the King and Queen-Mother Arrive in Preah Sihanouk Province

AKP Preah Sihanouk, December 30, 2016 –   His Majesty Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, and Her Majesty the Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, accompanied by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena

Five Airline Companies To Be Launched Next Year

AKP Phnom Penh, December 30, 2016 – Five local and international airline companies will launch their operations in 2017 and 2018, as quoted in a local media report. The five airline companies which include JC Airlines, Lainmen Airlines, Air Siem Reap, Small Planet Airlines and Spring Airlines have already got in-principle approval from the Royal Government of [...]

Cambodia Nominates New Ambassadors to Different Countries

AKP Phnom Penh, December 30, 2016 – His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, has recently signed a Royal Decree to nominate new ambassadors to different countries.

Police Cracks Down Over 3,000 Cases of Illicit Drugs In 2016

AKP Phnom Penh, December 30, 2016 – Police have cracked down on 3,275 cases of illicit drugs and arrested 7,153 people, of whom 663 are female, from November 2015 to November 2016, according to a report of the General Commissariat of National Police’s Anti-Drug Department.

Their Majesties Stopover at Kampot Railway Station

AKP Takeo, December 30, 2016 – His Majesty Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, and Her Majesty the Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, accompanied by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena

Their Majesties Stopover at Takeo Railway Station

AKP Takeo, December 30, 2016 – His Majesty Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, and Her Majesty the Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, accompanied by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and his spouse Samdech Kittiprittbandit Bun Rany Hun Sen, hold a get-together with Takeo provincial Buddhist monks, nuns, state servants, armed forces, [...]

Preah Sihanouk Provincial Council Chairman and Governor Preside Over the Inauguration Ceremony of Trade Fair

AKP Preah Sihanouk, December 30, 2016 – H.E. Cheam Him (2nd L, pic. 1), Chairman of Preah Sihanouk Provincial Council and H.E. Yun Min (2nd R, pic. 1), Governor of Preah Sihanouk Province, preside over the inauguration ceremony of Trade Fair organised at O’ Cheuteal Beach on Dec. 29 afternoon. Photo: Ngo Somony

Information Minister Visits Mondulkiri Provincial Information Department

AKP Mondulkiri, December 30, 2016 – H.E. Khieu Kanharith, Minister of Information, accompanied by his spouse, visits Mondulkiri Provincial Information Department, Radio and TV stations this morning. Photo: Ministry of Information

H.E. Khieu Kanharith and Spouse Hold a Get-Together with Rattanakiri Provincial Radio Station Officials

AKP Rattanakiri, December 30, 2016 – Cambodia’s Minister of Information H.E. Khieu Kanharith and his spouse hold a get-together with officials of Rattanakiri provincial Radio Station during their inspection tour to the station this morning. Photo: Ministry of Information

Foreign Exchange Rates in Cambodia

AKP Phnom Penh, December 30, 2016 – The following are the foreign exchange rates against the Riel (Cambodian Currency) released by the National Bank on, December 30.

Their Majesties the King and Queen-Mother Take the Train to Preah Sihanouk Province

AKP Phnom Penh, December 30, 2016 – His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, and Her Majesty the Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk departed here this morning for Preah Sihanouk coastal province by train.

Cambodia To Build New Multi-Purpose Terminal at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port

AKP Phnom Penh, December 29, 2016 – The Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC) will build an over US$200 million new multi-purpose terminal at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port (SAP), said H.E. Sun Chanthol, Senior Minister and Minister of Public Works and Transport.

2017: ATM Users Be Able to Withdraw Cashes from all Banks by NBC’s Central Shared Switch System

AKP Phnom Penh, December 29, 2016 – The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) will put into use its Central Shared Switch system, which allows ATM users to withdraw their cashes and have payments via all banks across the country in 2017, according to a press release of NBC issued recently.

DPM Sar Kheng Meets U.S. Ambassador

AKP Phnom Penh, December 29, 2016 – Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng met here on Tuesday with U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. William A. Heidt.

First Ever Diplomatic Training Institute in Cambodia To Be Created

AKP Phnom Penh, December 29, 2016 – Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFA-IC) will create the first ever diplomatic training institute in Cambodia in response to the current development of foreign affairs in the region and the world.

Health Minister Speaks at 7th NA Session

AKP Phnom Penh, December 29, 2016 – Minister of Health H.E. Mam Bunheng (pic. 1) speaks at the 7th session of the fifth legislature of the National Assembly (NA), held at the NA Palace this morning under the chairmanship of its President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin. Photo: NA

NA Continues 7th Session of Fifth Legislature

AKP Phnom Penh, December 29, 2016 – Cambodia’s National Assembly (NA) continues here this morning its 7th session of fifth legislature under the chairmanship of its President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin. Photo: NA

